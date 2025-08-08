Phillies Recent Blowout of Orioles Featured Historic Home Run Occurrence
When the Philadelphia Phillies' offense is clicking on all cylinders, they have proven to be a very difficult team to beat.
Alas, there have been some inconsistencies throughout the campaign.
First baseman Bryce Harper, shortstop Trea Turner, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and more recently, center fielder Brandon Marsh, are the only starters who have an OPS+ of at least 100.
The only other player to be in triple digits on the roster is outfielder Weston Wilson, who is at 100 on the nose.
The Phillies are hoping that more consistency can be found at the plate over the last few months of the regular season heading into the playoffs because it is the only thing currently holding them back.
Philadelphia has the best starting rotation in baseball with Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Jesus Luzardo and Taijuan Walker all dealing. Aaron Nola is working his way back from injury and top prospect Andrew Painter is waiting in the wings in the minors.
Their most glaring need, the backend of the bullpen, was addressed with the acquisition of Jhoan Duran from the Minnesota Twins ahead of the MLB trade deadline last week.
With things settled on the mound, all focus is on the lineup, which is star-studded but not always living up to expectations.
But, when they do perform up to their capabilities, such as in a recent game against the Baltimore Orioles, things look great.
Phillies have historic power surge blowing out Orioles
On Monday, Aug. 4, the Phillies kicked off the three-game series in style, making some unique MLB history.
In the 13-3 blowout victory, Philadelphia hit for the home run cycle in a row, hammering a solo homer followed by a two-run shot, three-run home run and grand slam.
As shared by Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required) via Katie Sharp of Baseball Reference, only four other teams have achieved that feat in MLB history.
Harper got the party started in the bottom of the first inning, with Schwarber being next in the bottom of the third.
Deadline acquisition, center fielder Harrison Bader, hit the third long ball of the evening in the bottom of the sixth. Schwarber hit his second of the game later in that frame to close out the cycle.
Two more home runs would be hit by Edmudo Sosa and Wilson in the bottom of the 8th, both of the solo variety.
What differentiates the Phillies accomplishment compared to the other teams is that they did their home run cycle without recording another extra-base hit in the game.
All six non-singles recorded in the game were long balls, resulting in a blowout victory.