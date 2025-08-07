Phillies Offensive Consistency Will Determine Team's Success Down Stretch
The Philadelphia Phillies had two main concerns to address heading into the MLB trade deadline: upgrade their outfield and find a closer.
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski, as he has done so many times previously, stated what he wanted and then went out and got it.
Veteran relief pitcher David Robertson was signed in free agency before the team pulled off a blockbuster, landing Minnesota Twins closer Jhoan Duran in exchange for starting pitcher Mick Abel and star catching prospect Eduardo Tait.
To fix the outfield, another deal was completed with the Twins, this time to acquire Harrison Bader.
With their most glaring needs addressed, the Phillies look as well-positioned as any team to make a run down the stretch, especially when taking into consideration just how good their starting rotation has been.
Abel was expendable because they have Zack Wheeler, Cristopher Sanchez, Ranger Suarez, Taijuan Walker and Jesus Luzardo holding things down currently. Aaron Nola is on his way back and the team is going to unleash top pitching prospect Andrew Painter at some point.
There are more than enough arms to get the team into the playoffs and then lead the way on a deep run. Some of them could even transition to the bullpen with Jose Alvarado ineligible for the postseason.
The biggest question lies with the lineup, which is long on star power but short on consistency at times.
Phillies need players to step up in lineup
Kyle Schwarber is having an MVP-caliber campaign. Bryce Harper and Trea Turner remain productive and the turnaround after a brutal start from Brandon Marsh has been truly incredible.
But, this is a team whose starting lineup has more players with an OPS+ under 100, which is the league average, than over it.
The aforementioned quartet and Weston Wilson, who has 55 plate appearances with Philadelphia in 2025, are the only players with triple-digit OPS+ numbers entering play on Aug. 7 who have taken at least one at-bat for the team.
Several players are close, with catcher J.T. Realmuto, right fielder Nick Castellanos, third baseman Alec Bohm and utility man Edmundo Sosa all being between 90-99.
But, that just speaks to the inconsistencies that has persisted in 2025. If Schwarber, Harper, Turner or Marsh aren’t getting the job done, the team is going to struggle to consistently produce with other players not showing up night in and night out.
Having as good of a pitching staff as the Phillies possess will certainly help alleviate some of the pressures from the offense.
But if this lineup can get hot at the right time, Philadelphia is set up for success and a deep run in October.