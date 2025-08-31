Phillies Reportedly 'Have Expressed Interest' in Walker Buehler
The Philadelphia Phillies have changed the sour taste in everyone's mouths a bit coming off their disheartening sweep against the New York Mets by winning the first three contests of their four-game set against the Atlanta Braves.
While it doesn't make up for what happened in Queens, it does feel much better to see the Phillies get back on track by beating another heated rival while the Mets have fumbled against the Miami Marlins to extend Philadelphia's lead back to what it was before they faced New York.
But that series against their archrivals also highlighted some potential issues the Phillies could run into during the playoffs, and if they are going to address them, then they have to do it quickly since players have to be signed by Sunday to be be eligible for postseason rosters.
That means if they want to bring in someone like Walker Buehler -- as was first suggested here at Philadelphia Phillies On SI -- then they have to make that move now.
Phillies Reportedly Interested in Buehler
Well, it seems like adding the veteran right-hander is something the organization is considering. Because according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), "The Phillies have expressed interest in veteran right-hander Walker Buehler, multiple major-league sources told The Athletic."
Buehler was released by the Boston Red Sox after they removed him from the starting rotation and put him into the bullpen. Despite their manager Alex Cora stating he had confidence in the 2024 World Series champion, the organization decided to move on.
Signing Buehler would be a low-cost move for Philadelphia, with his salary being a prorated cost of the league minimum that would come out to $760,000; a cheap price if he can become a key part of this pitching staff.
How he would factor in isn't clear, though. His 5.45 ERA doesn't suggest he can be an impact arm, but the Phillies also have employed two guys -- Jordan Romano and Joe Ross before the latter's release -- who weren't exactly performing at a high level. And with the release of Ross, there is a theoretical roster spot open in the bullpen if the team doesn't trust Daniel Robert to be a shutdown guy for them in October.
It will be interesting to see if anything comes out of this. Because if Philadelphia does want to bring Buehler in, they can't wait around.