Phillies Reportedly Retaining Manager Rob Thomson for Next Season
The Philadelphia Phillies have made their decision on whether or not they are going to move on from their manager.
As first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the team is keeping Rob Thomson for next season despite many wanting him removed from the role after a second straight NLDS collapse following National League East titles.
The team is planning a formal announcement for later in the week, and Thomson will be in attendance at their end of season press conference, likely joined by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski.
Notably, Dombrowski extended Thomson through the 2026 season after last year's NLDS domination at the hands of the New York Mets, and it appears the longtime executive is keeping his word in giving his manager another year.
Thomson Has Made Phillies History Through Start of Tenure
It was pointed out recently in a story by Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer that Thomson is just the fourth manager in the history of baseball to take a team to the playoffs in each of his first four seasons in charge. On top of that, he is only the third Phillies manager ever to win back-to-back NL East titles.
Thomson may not be supremely well liked among the fanbase, but he certainly is in the clubhouse as players vocally showed support for him following the heartbreaking elimination. Notably, both Bryce Harper and Trea Turner publicly declared how great of a manager they feel Thomson is in the clubhouse.
With that kind of support from the faces of the franchise, it would have been tough to justify a move there.
Thomson Will Be Under Close Microscope in 2026
While there may not have been that much of a question within the building of bringing Thomson back, there clearly was among both the media and the fanbase. His status now is going to be monitored closely in 2026, especially in the postseason.
Change simply must come in Philadelphia this year, otherwise next year's results are going to look largely similar. The current group has peaked, and if Thomson is going to be kept around, giving him a new set of tools to work with is essential.
No matter how fans feel about the decision, stability and continuity are hallmarks of a strong organization, and the Phillies re-affirming their belief in their manager absolutely is a show of that.
Next year's team in the City of Brotherly Love is going to look a whole lot different than this year's, but the man at the helm of it all is going to be the same.