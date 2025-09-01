Phillies Reveal Their Smart Plan for How They Will Use Walker Buehler
The Philadelphia Phillies made two late additions to their pitching staff on Sunday.
By claiming Tim Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates and signing Walker Buehler to a deal, both are eligible to be on the playoff roster. Mayza has already been added to the Phillies' active roster with the expansion from 26 to 28 that took place on Sept. 1, but it is going to take a little while longer for Buehler.
That's because, according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Buehler was signed to a minor league contract. The plan is for him to start one game with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before he is called up to their major league roster.
While there were questions if Philadelphia would use him in the starting rotation or put him straight into their bullpen, it appears like they are viewing him as a starter. Gelb also noted that following Buehler's lone Triple-A start, the plan is for him to make his team debut and start the Sept. 12 matchup against the Kansas City Royals.
"He's happy with the plan. We're happy with the plan. And we're very excited to have him because we think he makes us better and puts us in a position where we're trying to do anything we can to qualify for the postseason and then, if we can make it, to do everything we can to win," president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski stated.
By way of Buehler's addition, the Phillies are going to use a six-man rotation down the stretch. That is to ensure everyone's arm stays fresh since both Cristopher Sanchez and Jesus Luzardo are either approaching or are on pace to surpass their previous career highs in innings pitched.
There's a good chance Buehler ends up in the bullpen come October. But they might as well see if he can find something as a starter first before they fully transition him into an unfamiliar role at this stage of the regular season like the Boston Red Sox tried to do.
Philadelphia has worked their magic with plenty of pitchers with pitching coach Caleb Cotham leading the way, something they believe can happen once again with the veteran right-hander who is in the midst of some struggles.
"This year hasn't been as good for him as some other years, but we still like a lot of his stuff. We think we see some things that can hopefully help him. He's willing to work with us," Dombrowski added.
All of that is a good sign that this partnership could be beneficial for both sides, with the Phillies smartly getting Buehler a start in the minors before he makes his team debut in mid-September. With them going to a six-man rotation down the stretch, that saves the arms of the lefties and gives the team a chance to see how he, Aaron Nola and Taijuan Walker compare as the three righties.
At this stage of the season, all any fan can ask for is the team to put themselves in the best position to win a championship. And while Buehler might not be the missing link between them winning or not, bringing him in to see if he can become that is a lot smarter than not doing so.