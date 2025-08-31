Phillies Sign Walker Buehler To Bolster Pitching Staff for Late-Season Push
The Philadelphia Phillies didn't sit around when it came to making their final outside roster moves.
Earlier on Sunday, it was revealed that the Phillies claimed left-handed pitcher Tim Mayza off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates, a move that gives them another lefty option coming out of the bullpen for the stretch run if they add him to their 40-man and active roster.
But that move was overshadowed by the report from Buster Olney of ESPN that Philadelphia signed Walker Buehler, the veteran pitcher who was recently released by the Boston Red Sox after they moved him into the bullpen. Matt Gelb of The Athletic later confirmed that initial report.
There were rumblings that this could happen. Following the first mention that the team should have interest in Buehler right here at Philadelphia Phillies On SI, it was later reported that the team was interested in bringing in the right-hander.
How Walker Buehler Impacts Phillies
Because Buehler has been signed before the Sept. 1 cutoff date, he will be eligible for the team's playoff roster. That doesn't guarantee he'll make the postseason group, but if he performs well when called upon, then the Phillies have given themselves another arm with big time experience.
Of course, how he will perform is anyone's guess since that is the reason why he was released in the first place. His 5.45 ERA across 25 appearances (24 starts) was disappointing because there was hope that he would return to his past dominant self since he was another year removed from Tommy John surgery. But that wasn't the case.
His ERA+ has been well below the league average for the past two seasons, putting up a figure of 74 last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers and a 76 this season with the Red Sox. His strikeout numbers have also plummeted, with just 84 K's in 112 1/3 innings pitched for a career-low strikeout rate of 21.2% in 2025.
Still, this is a low-risk move for the Phillies, bringing in another pitcher who has proven he can rise to the occasion when the lights are the brightest.
Just last year in the playoffs -- following his first outing where he gave up six earned runs on seven hits -- Buehler put together three outings (two starts) where he didn't allow a run, pitching 10 scoreless innings where he gave up just five hits, struck out 13 and walked four.
That is worth a flyer for Philadelphia at this stage of the season, especially as they try to find more arms they can turn to down the stretch to give them important innings.