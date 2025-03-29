Inside The Phillies

Phillies Scratch Trea Turner From Lineup After He Suffers Back Spasm

The Philadelphia Phillies have scratched Trea Turner from their lineup on Saturday.

Oct 6, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) advances to first base in the first inning against the New York Mets during game two of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park
The Philadelphia Phillies will be without Trea Turner on Saturday.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the star shortstop has been scratched from the lineup after suffering a back spasm, causing Edmundo Sosa to take over for him in the infield.

Turner is coming off a poor showing on Opening Day against his former team -- the Washington Nationals -- after he went 0-for-4 with a strikeout and a walk, including a pop out to the pitcher in the top of the 10th inning.

It wasn't a start anyone was looking for from the $300 million man, especially after he talked about proving doubters wrong this season. But him now missing time with a potential back injury, that would be worse than anyone could have imagined.

Recovery time varies for this type of thing.

Turner could be out for just a few days or he could be on the shelf for 2-4 weeks depending on the severity, if not longer.

The Phillies haven't suggested anything is overly serious beyond him getting scratched for the second game of the season against a Nationals team they should beat without Turner, so this could be a cautious approach to this ailment.

Still, that's not a great sign for what type of year the high-priced player could have.

A silver lining is this is a chance to get Sosa some early reps during the campaign after he was left on the bench in the opener despite clear pinch-hitting opportunities presenting itself.

How long Sosa will have to stay at shortstop with Turner now dealing with a back issue will be seen.

