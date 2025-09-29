Phillies Shortstop Trea Turner wins the Franchise's First Batting Crown in Decades
As the Philadelphia Phillies finished off the 2025 regular season with a 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins, shortstop Trea Turner had a few reasons to celebrate. He has successfully returned from injury, his team is headed to the playoffs, and he became the National League's newest batting champion.
Turner grabbed the hitting crown, despite only batting .304 on the year. The multi-talented middle infielder also had 31 doubles, seven triples, 15 home runs, 69 RBIs, and 36 stolen bases in 2025.
Turner is the first Phillies player to win the NL batting title since Richie Ashburn in 1958. It is Turner's second batting championship of his career; he also won the award in 2021 with a .328 average, splitting time between the Washington Nationals and Los Angeles Dodgers.
I think it’s cool,” Turner said. “I think only one guy gets it in each league, which makes it tough. You can’t vote on it, stuff like that. It makes it cool. I think the ERA title and batting title are cool awards. I think it just means you had a consistent year, a good year. It’s hard to compete with 150 hitters or however many there are. It’s rewarding.”
Turner Discusses Why Hitting .300 is Harder Today
Turner did pick up one dubious distinction, however. His .304 is the lowest for any NL Batting Champion ever, and second only in MLB to Carl Yastrzemski's 1968 American League crown. Yaz hit .301 in the famous 'Year of the Pitcher'.
While making no excuses for lower-than-usual mark, Trea Turner did offer up one explanation for lower batting averages across the board.
“Everyone throws 100 [mph],” he said. “Everyone has six pitches. Nobody knows where the ball is going. There’s a lot of reasons. Defenses are way better than they’ve ever been. You know, if you’re a defender now and you don’t make plays, you get exposed. "
"So, to me, it makes a lot of sense. You can have an average pitcher throwing 95 and have six pitches, and you’ve got to go up there and be ready for all of them... I know why, but I don’t know why nobody else does.”