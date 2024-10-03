Inside The Phillies

Phillies Skipper is Reportedly 'Leaning Toward' Interesting Game 2 Starter

It sounds like Rob Thomson is leaning towards a certain pitcher to be his Game 2 starter for the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS round.

Brad Wakai

Jul 7, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park
Jul 7, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies manager Rob Thomson (59) makes a pitching change against the Atlanta Braves in the second inning at Truist Park / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies will know their NLDS opponent at the conclusion of Thursday's final Wild Card game that features the New York Mets and Milwaukee Brewers.

Both teams present some challenges in their own right, but if the Phillies are locked in from the opening pitch on Saturday with Zack Wheeler on the mound, then, on paper, either matchup should be one they win.

Philadelphia approached this bye week with focus, something that peaked with their intrasquad scrimmage that left manager Rob Thomson pleased with the intensity that was shown during the game.

As for when the real contests get underway, the skipper has an interesting choice for who his Game 2 starter is going to be.

Aaron Nola was re-signed this offseason to a lucrative deal that would suggest he'd be the one handed the ball, but because Cristopher Sanchez has such better splits at home than on the road, there is a real possibility he'll be the selection.

Well, as it stands on Thursday, it seems like Thomson is leaning towards the young left-hander.

"Sanchy's home and road splits, you've got to factor that in. I mean, he's just so much better at home, plus the fact you can have the ability to break up the right-handed starters and [the] left-handed starters. And, you know, you've got a guy in Nola who's calm and cool. It doesn't matter where he's pitching. So I think a lot of those things are in play, and there are things to have a conversation about and try to come up with a collective decision," he said per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com.

This has been a talking point throughout the week, but a lot of the decision is going to come down to who is in the opposing dugout.

Thomson reiterated that by saying, "It depends on the team we're playing."

What makes this choice so important is the fact that only seven teams in Major League Baseball history since the best-of-five Division Series format returned in 1995 have overcome an 0-2 deficit.

If Philadelphia gets off to a great start by taking Game 1 with their ace on the bump, making the right decision regarding if Sanchez or Nola will pitch could go a long way in determining if the Phillies can secure a spot in the NLCS.

Based on the numbers, it seems crazy not to start Sanchez at home, giving themselves a chance to sweep with Nola on the mound in Game 3.

Thomson will eventually announce the decision, but from the sound of it, the young left-hander could be the Game 2 starter.

