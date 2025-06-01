Phillies to Slide Starter to Bullpen, Start Exciting Young Pitching Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have begun to start putting things together during the 2025 season, as they currently sit tied with the New York Mets for first place in the National League East.
This gives them the opportunity to make some changes if need be, find the best way to put together their roster and continue to succeed through the tough summer months of the season.
One of the more notable discussions has been surrounding Taijuan Walker, who has been working both as a starter and as a reliever through the early part of the year, considering the team has so much talent at the position.
With Jesús Luzardo joining the fold this offseason, despite a tough last outing, the team has a good mix of starters to work with at the moment.
The discussion begins with prospects, as the team has two pitching prospects whom they no doubt would like to work into their rotation by the end of the season. Those are No. 1 prospect Andrew Painter and No. 8 prospect Mick Abel, according to MLB Pipeline.
With both players either at the MLB level or nearing it, the team will have a decision to make around moving to a six-man rotation, or moving someone to the bullpen.
Phillies Prepare to Move Taijuan Walker to Bullpen
The first decision surrounding this type of issue has been made, with Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reporting that Taijuan Walker will be moving to the bullpen in a leverage role, and in his place, they will call up Abel to start on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays.
This move sets the team up for the long run a little better, as it will allow Walker to grow more accustomed to the relief role full-time, and also give Abel the chance to make his second MLB appearance.
His last start was an impressive one. In that game he pitched six innings, throwing nine strikeouts with no walks, giving up five hits and no earned runs.
Zach Wheeler, Jesús Luzardo, Ranger Suárez, Cristopher Sánchez, and Mick Abel is a pretty high quality rotation, and if they add Painter to the group, things could become fun quickly in Philadelphia.
Whether it ends up as a six player rotation or someone else just moves out to the bullpen, they have an exceptional amount of talent to work with this season.