Phillies Slugger Bryce Harper Extends Hit Streak in Rockies Sweep
The Philadelphia Phillies took care of business in a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in an unexpected pitching duel on Thursday.
It proved to be a calm, quiet win after the offensive explosions that have taken place throughout the series prior.
Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to seven games with 14 hits in that span. He's now slashing .338/.400/.541 in the month of May and continues to be incredibly reliable.
Harper's one hit on the afternoon was a double to drive in leadoff man Bryson Stott to open up the offense at 1-0 in the fourth inning. Max Kepler answered with a double of his own in the seventh to knock in Kyle Schwarber to make it 2-0.
This is just Philadelphia's third victory of 2025 scoring two runs or less, the others being 1-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates this past Sunday and 2-1 against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 14.
Ranger Suarez pitched with relative ease despite a brief two-out jam in the third inning, going for 6.2 innings with six hits, three walks, and six punch-outs. He started to drag a bit from Colorado's battling bats but calmed himself down with just ten pitches in the fifth inning to save some distance.
Jordan Romano picked up two strikeouts and his sixth save of the season to secure the victory. He had help from Orion Kerkering to clean up the seventh inning from Suarez, and Matt Strahm led the way in the eighth.
Rob Thompson and company got the very best out of German Marquez, who threw seven innings for just one earned run on four hits. They got dealt arguably the Rockies' best starting pitching outing of the season, and they still prevailed.
The Phillies will now clash with the electric offense of the Athletics in West Sacramento, Calif. Two runs might not get it done against them.