Phillies Slugger Bryce Harper Extends Hit Streak in Rockies Sweep

The Philadelphia Phillies win a low scoring contest in Coors Field as Ranger Suarez put forth a sollid effort.

Anders Pryor

May 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.
The Philadelphia Phillies took care of business in a 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies in an unexpected pitching duel on Thursday.

It proved to be a calm, quiet win after the offensive explosions that have taken place throughout the series prior.

Bryce Harper extended his hitting streak to seven games with 14 hits in that span. He's now slashing .338/.400/.541 in the month of May and continues to be incredibly reliable.

Harper's one hit on the afternoon was a double to drive in leadoff man Bryson Stott to open up the offense at 1-0 in the fourth inning. Max Kepler answered with a double of his own in the seventh to knock in Kyle Schwarber to make it 2-0.

This is just Philadelphia's third victory of 2025 scoring two runs or less, the others being 1-0 against the Pittsburgh Pirates this past Sunday and 2-1 against the St. Louis Cardinals on May 14.

Ranger Suarez pitched with relative ease despite a brief two-out jam in the third inning, going for 6.2 innings with six hits, three walks, and six punch-outs. He started to drag a bit from Colorado's battling bats but calmed himself down with just ten pitches in the fifth inning to save some distance.

Jordan Romano picked up two strikeouts and his sixth save of the season to secure the victory. He had help from Orion Kerkering to clean up the seventh inning from Suarez, and Matt Strahm led the way in the eighth.

Rob Thompson and company got the very best out of German Marquez, who threw seven innings for just one earned run on four hits. They got dealt arguably the Rockies' best starting pitching outing of the season, and they still prevailed.

The Phillies will now clash with the electric offense of the Athletics in West Sacramento, Calif. Two runs might not get it done against them.

Anders Pryor is an MLB writer and contributor at On SI a part of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from Villanova University with a degree in Journalism and spent his senior year interning with the sports desk at the Philadelphia Inquirer. Anders loves spending his free time running in the park and being with friends.

