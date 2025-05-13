Phillies Superstar Bryce Harper Sports New Look While Searching for Answers at Plate
There's two ways to look at what is occurring for the Philadelphia Phillies right now.
One school of thought is optimism based on the winning stretch the team has put together despite the offensive struggles of superstar Bryce Harper, creating an even greater ceiling for what this lineup can accomplish once he breaks out of his slump.
The other is concerned about what is taking place for the two-time MVP.
While it's still early in the grand scheme of things when it comes to the 162-game season, it's also concerning that his OPS+ of 118 is the lowest it's been since he posted a 111 in the third year of his career.
Underlying metrics suggest he'll turn it around, but that doesn't mean it's any less frustrating for the man who expects so much out of himself.
So, instead of waiting around and eventually hoping things will click, Harper has decided to take matters into his own hands.. by sporting a brand new haircut.
Instead of the flowing hair that Harper has been rocking, he's now going with more of a buzzed look.
This isn't the first time the star has changed his appearance when he's been slumping.
Back in September 2023, Harper decided to shave his beard out of nowhere when he was going through an ice-cold stretch.
While he only finished that month with a slash line of .230/.398/.483, he did hit six homers and drive in 17 runs, the second-most out of any month that season.
It also sparked a five-homer and six-RBI performance in the playoffs.
Could that same thing happen this time around?
Harper, the entire organization and this fan base is certainly hoping that is the case.
It didn't happen in Game 1 after his haircut since he went 0-for-3 with a walk against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday, but this will be something to keep an eye on.