Phillies Slugger Bryson Stott's Adjustments Leads to Results, Offensive Success
The Philadelphia Phillies' offense has had some wild ebbs and flows throughout the 2025 MLB regular season.
Despite featuring some big names and high-priced players, the group hasn’t always lived up to expectations or the standard set in recent years.
But, when everything clicks, as it has been in recent weeks, the Phillies' offense is as prolific and productive as any in baseball.
As shared by Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), “Entering Saturday’s game, the Phillies ranked fourth in OPS (.780), slugging (.455) and home runs (29) and fifth in average (.259) and OBP (.325) after 18 games in July.”
Leading the way are two of their stars: designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and first baseman Bryce Harper.
Both have been productive throughout the month of July and have taken their games to another level since the All-Star break.
While it is always nice to have your stars performing up to their capabilities, Philadelphia is finding so much success because they are receiving excellent production from their supporting cast as well.
One player who has figured things out recently, thanks to some timely adjustments at the plate, is second baseman Bryson Stott.
He got off to a brutal start this month, producing a slash line of .132/.227/.237 entering play on July 23rd.
The sample size is small, but Stott has gone 4-for-12 with two walks, three extra-base hits and two stolen bases.
He has emphasized curtailing the looping swing he possesses, moving the positioning of his hands when he is at bat a little further back, more similar to how things were during his breakout 2023 campaign.
Timing is key to finding success at the plate and Stott is looking to regain that.
“I was super early or super late, and when you’re too early, you fly out to left,” Stott said. “When you’re too late, you might ground out to short or line out. Just trying to find that balance of being on time, and that fixes a lot of things throughout your swing.”
Hopefully, the adjustments that the talented second baseman have made are here to stay and he continues being productive for the team at the keystone.
Amid the least productive season of his career, with a career-low OPS+ of 78 thus far, Stott staying hot would do wonders for the Phillies' offense to continue producing at a high level.
