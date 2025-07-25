MLB Insider Sees Phillies As Potential Fit for Diamondbacks All-Star Eugenio Suarez
The Philadelphia Phillies are getting closer to the MLB trade deadline, and so far, they have yet to make a splash.
They have some clear needs despite being one of the best teams in the National League. And those are the same things that plagued them when they were eliminated by the New York Mets in the NLDS last year.
The Phillies have started to address the bullpen with the signing of David Robertson, but more is going to be needed there. Furthermore, improving the offense a bit would also be ideal.
More News: Phillies Seen as Best Fit for Red Sox All-Star Outfielder at MLB Trade Deadline
In the outfield, the team has struggled to get production out of free agent signing Max Kepler, which has continued their trend of having a poor offensive unit.
Conventional wisdom would suggest Philadelphia will be eyeing someone who can boost their outfield, however, after Alec Bohm went down with an injury, Jon Heyman of The New York Post believes they could turn their attention to addressing that new area of concern by listing the Phillies as a potential fit for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star slugger Eugenio Suarez.
As expected, the Diamondbacks have officially become sellers after they traded away Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. This is likely going to be the first of many moves for Arizona, with the team looking to move veteran talent on expiring deals.
Arguably the top trade candidate in all of baseball is Suarez.
More News: Jesus Luzardo's Regression Has Been Huge Blow for Phillies' Rotation
The slugger was named to the NL All-Star team this season and has slashed 252/.325/.593 with 36 home runs and 86 RBI in 101 games.
Wherever he lands, he will have a massive impact on an offense.
With their former All-Star third baseman out, this could be the excuse that Philadelphia needs to pull the trigger and make a significant splash to acquire Suarez.
More News: Phillies Release Japanese Right-Handed Reliever Koyo Aoyagi
A right-hander power hitter is needed to help complement Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, so adding a player Suarez's caliber would make the lineup scary.
Suarez is going to be highly sought after, but the Phillies have the prospects to get a deal done if they choose to go after the slugger.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.