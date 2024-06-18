Phillies Slugger Leads All NL Players in All-Star Game Voting
The Philadelphia Phillies would have potential starters at three positions in this year’s All-Star Game if voting ended after the release of the first update of fan voting on Monday.
The All-Star Game is set for July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Texas Rangers.
First baseman Bryce Harper not only leads all NL first baseman, he leads all NL players in voting with 1,110,562 votes. The leading vote-getter in each league after the first stage of voting is automatically voted to the All-Star Game roster.
In the American League New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is the leading vote-getter with 1,366,315 votes.
Harper, who entered Monday’s action batting .280/.390/.519/.908 with 15 home runs and 46 RBI, is seeking not only his first All-Star bid at first base but his first since 2022.
Since that appearance Harper had Tommy John surgery and missed a couple of months of the 2023 season.
If he’s voted on the team it would be his eighth career All-Star Game nod, but his second since joining the Phillies. Harper is nearly 400,000 votes ahead of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who is in second place at the position.
Third baseman Alec Bohm and catcher J.T. Realmuto would be the other Phillies to advance to the second round of voting, as the top two at each position advance.
Bohm is in first place at his position and was batting .302/.355/.475/.830 with six home runs and 57 RBI as he seeks the first All-Star Game bid of his five-year career.
Bohm almost seems like a lock to advance to the second stage of voting. He has 1,012,174 votes and that’s more than 800,000 more than second-place Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres.
Realmuto is in second behind Milwaukee's William Contreras. But, Realmuto is set to miss about a month after knee surgery.
Other Phillies in the voting include second baseman Bryson Stott (third, 486,315), shortstop Trea Turner (second, 509,043), outfielders Brandon Marsh (fifth, 521,461), Nick Castellanos (sixth, 439,764) and Johan Rojas (seventh, 363,047), catcher J.T. Realmuto (second, 558,624) and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (third, 435,416).
Phase one voting ends at noon eastern on June 27. After that, the top two vote-getters at each position and the top six outfielders, move on to phase two of voting to determine the starters. That voting begins June 30. Voting from phase one does not carry over to phase two.
The reserves and pitching staffs are chosen after the starting lineups are selected.