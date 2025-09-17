Phillies Slugger Wisely Seen as Biggest Success for Franchise This Season
After a thrilling extra-innings win against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies were able to clinch the National League East. With the New York Mets in a free-fall, the Phillies didn't squander the opportunity to take control of the division once again.
With the division now won, Philadelphia will be seeking to get home-field advantage in the NL. The Milwaukee Brewers currently have the best record in the league, but the Phillies are well within striking distance.
As expected, with the team having as much success as they have, there have been several players who have had successful years. The starting rotation for most of the campaign has been one of the best in baseball, and the bullpen really improved after the addition of Jhoan Duran at the trade deadline.
However, it has been one player in particular who has been the glue for the team this season. Bradford Doolittle of ESPN recently wrote about the biggest success for the Phillies being their star slugger, Kyle Schwarber.
Schwarber Has Definitely Been the Biggest Success
At 32 years old, it has been a career year for Schwarber. The talented slugger might not win the NL MVP because of what Shohei Ohtani has been able to do, but he would be more than deserving most seasons.
So far in 2025, he has slashed .244/.371/.572 with 53 home runs and 128 RBI in 151 games played. The production from the slugger has been elite and consistent throughout the campaign, and he helped the offense survive even when Bryce Harper was on the injured list.
The career year is coming at a good time for Schwarber. He is set to hit free agency after the season and will likely be considered one of the top sluggers on the market. Due to his age and that he is strictly a designated hitter these days, it could impact his value a bit. However a deal of around $100 million seems like a good starting point.
For Philadelphia, retaining him should be their top priority this winter. Schwarber has been one of the best power hitters in baseball since coming to the Phillies, and there are no indications that he is slowing down.
While there are multiple reasons for the success of the team in 2025, Schwarber is deservingly at the top of the list. As one of the best hitters in all of baseball this year, he has been a complete game-changer for Philadelphia.