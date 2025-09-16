Phillies Superstar Free Agent Expected to Remain with Team on Bargain Deal
After locking up the National League East for the second consecutive year, the next goal for the Philadelphia Phillies is to do what they have not yet been able to do over the last three years and get over that World Series hump.
Whether they do or do not do that though, the offseason is going to come right after the conclusion of the Fall Classic, and the Phillies are going to have some very tough decisions to make. The most high profile one of course is the status of soon-to-be free agent designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who has had an absolute dream season.
The slugger joined Ryan Howard as the only two players in franchise history to hit 50 home runs in a season, and he has been the most important weapon in the lineup. Going into the year, it seemed likely 2025 would be Schwarber's last in Philadelphia. As the year has gone on though, he's proven himself indispensable and someone who the team simply can't let leave. Things still have to work out, but it seems that's the direction things are headed.
Insider Believes Schwarber Will Remain with Phillies on Reasonable Deal
In a Tuesday article talking about various topics around the league, one of baseball's most prominent insiders in Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) shared his belief that Schwarber is going to be back with the team, and even disclosed some possible terms.
"The expectation is that designated hitter Kyle Schwarber will remain with the Philadelphia Phillies," Rosenthal wrote. "A four-year deal at $30-million plus per season seems realistic, in part, because his leadership adds to his value. But there is no obvious free-agent precedent for Schwarber, who will be 33 at the start of next season."
As Rosenthal mentioned, Schwarber not playing the field complicates exactly what his final value could be, but it's safe to say $30 million a year for someone who has been one of the best players in baseball this year not to mention a fan favorite would be a major bargain.
Schwarber Has Been Sensational This Year
Through 151 games, Schwarber has slashed .244/.371/.572 with 53 home runs and a big league leading 128 RBI accounting for a 4.8 bWAR while not playing the field. His impact on this lineup cannot be understated and he is very much among the most feared hitters in baseball.
After nearly four years in Philadelphia, he has smashed 184 home runs and collected 430 RBI, an epic run that many expected was coming to an end until recently. Things still have to work out for both sides and a number must be agreed upon, however it is starting to feel more and more likely that Schwarber could spend the remainder of his productive years with the Phillies.