Phillies Solidify Outfield Plans Heading Into 2025 MLB Season
The Philadelphia Phillies are wrapping up spring training by making some final 26-man roster cuts. Their latest move has solidified their outfield for opening day.
Heading into Saturday, the Phillies had three outfielders with their spots already locked in.
Brandon Marsh will captain the outfield while Max Kepler takes over left field and Nick Castellanos stays in right. Kyle Schwarber is technically able to play an outfield position, but he will remain the designated hitter.
Both Kepler and Marsh were banged up in camp, but that will not have an impact on their status for opening day.
The final outfield spot was between the son of Tampa Bay Rays legend Carl Crawford, Justin Crawford, and Johan Rojas.
Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the Phillies have decided to give Rojas the roster spot over Crawford.
Philadelphia is choosing to go with experience over potential with this move.
Rojas made his Major League debut in 2023, and he played extremely well.
In that season, Rojas slashed .302/.342/.430 with two home runs, 23 RBI, 24 runs scored and 12 stolen bases in 59 games played.
He received much more playing time last year as he appeared in 120 games for Philadelphia. In those games, the 24-year-old took a big step back. His batting average fell to .242 while his on-base percentage and slugging both took a dip, as well.
In spring training, however, Rojas has shown that 2024 might have been the dreaded sophomore slump.
He is slashing .310/.370/.500 in 14 games played. He has also hit two home runs.
He will not get consistent playing time at the big league level this season with Marsh and Kepler not being seriously hurt, but he will be a fantastic platoon option.
Crawford is the team's No. 3 prospect heading into the year. He has been lights out in the minors since being drafted in 2022, so it is not a surprise he was in the race to make the MLB roster out of spring training.
In his minor league career, the 21-year-old has a slash line of .316/.371/.442 with 12 home runs, 47 doubles, 13 triples and 99 stolen bases. In fact, the speed threat has stolen 47 and 42 bases in his first two full seasons of pro ball.
This spring, the former first-round pick is just 4-for-11 with four singles and two stolen bases. He has not gotten a lot of opportunities, but he has made the most of them.
Not being able to give Crawford the playing time he deserves could have played a role in choosing Rojas over him. He would have been more of a bench bat, so the Phillies could be giving him the at-bats he needs in Triple-A before figuring out how to make him an everyday player at Citizens Bank Ballpark.
Whatever the case may be, Crawford will most likely make his debut in 2025, it just will not be on opening day.