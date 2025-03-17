Philadelphia Phillies Duo Provide Encouraging Updates on Injury Status
The Philadelphia Phillies removed two of their outfielders during Sunday’s spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles due to injuries.
Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh both left the game early and spoke to reporters after the contest to update their status.
Kepler, who signed with the Phillies in the offseason as a free agent, left the game against the following a scary collision with the outfield wall while making a catch in the first inning.
While Kepler did jog off the field under his own power, he didn’t return to the game. Afterward, he told writers, including MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki, that he had a bruised lower back.
“I’m all right,” Kepler said. “At this point, it’s just a bruise. That’s what it feels like. Kind of like I got hit by a pitch.”
With utility player Weston Wilson out due to injury and center fielder Johan Rojas’ slow start in spring training, keeping Kepler healthy is important. In 25 spring training at-bats he is slashing .360/.484/.800 with three home runs and nine RBI.
Marsh left in the third inning after he slipped on the warning track in left-center field and landed on his left knee in the first inning and then did it again in the third inning. He said after the game that the warning track felt like it was “ice.”
Marsh described his injury as a bruised knee.
Both Kepler and Marsh said that if this had been a regular season game they would have continues. But, with the final week of spring training ahead, there was little reason for the pair to risk further injury.
Kepler signed a $10 million, one-year deal and is starting to look like a bargain for Philadelphia, which didn’t make any major moves to add slug to their lineup. But, Kepler has a solid track record in that area. He hit a career-high 36 home runs in 2019 and has hit 161 career home runs, with 20 or more in three separate seasons.
His power also manifests itself in gap power. In 10 MLB seasons he has 205 doubles and has at least 20 doubles in seven different seasons.
Marsh joined the Phillies in 2022 via a trade. He doesn’t have Kepler’s power, but he is a versatile outfielder who can play multiple positions and in doing so he allows Kyle Schwarber to stay in the designated hitter role and keep is estimable glove in the dugout.