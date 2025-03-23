Phillies Speedster Makes Opening Day Roster But Must Make One Change
The Philadelphia Phillies are working toward finalizing their 2025 Opening Day roster, and they made one decision on a bench outfielder on Sunday.
According to MLB.com beat reporter Todd Zolecki, Johan Rojas has been told that he will be on the Opening Day roster.
The 24-year-old native of the Dominican Republic has spent much of the last two seasons with the Phillies, posting a career triple slash line of .261/.298/.355.
While he's returning to Philadelphia for 2025, one thing will be different for Rojas this time around: his number. Previously wearning No. 18, the No. 25 will be adorning Rojas' jerseys this season.
A versatile player who stole 25 bases in 2024, Rojas provides a valuable right-handed hitting presence to an outfield that features lefties Brandon Marsh and Max Kepler.
While his offensive output is not overly prolific, Rojas brings major value as a baserunner and defender. According to Baseball Savant data, he occupies the 88th percentile in the former and the 93rd in the latter.
Both of those skill sets are somewhat lacking on an otherwise loaded Phillies roster, which makes Rojas' inclusion on the Opening Day roster all the more important.
Manager Rob Thomson and the rest of the Philadelphia braintrust are still finalizing a couple lingering questions about the team's Opening Day roster, but the revelation that Ranger Suárez will start on the injured list and Taijuan Walker will begin as the No. 5 starter brought clarity to the pitching staff.
Rafael Marchán won the backup catching battle, meaning the last remaining spot comes down to whether Kody Clemens or Buddy Kennedy will join Rojas and Marchán on the bench.