Phillies All-Star Starting Pitcher Will Start Season on Injured List
Opening day is less than one week away, and the Philadelphia Phillies were forced to make a last-minute adjustment to their starting rotation.
Coming into the day, Zack Wheeler, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola, Ranger Suarez and Cristopher Sanchez made up the starting rotation. This would have been one of the stronger pitching staffs in the National League.
However, Suarez suffered a back injury just a few days ago. At first, it seemed to be a non-serious injury, but that is not the case anymore.
Per Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the 2024 All-Star will begin the season on the IL and Taijuan Walker will take his place in the rotation.
Suarez was looking to continue his breakout as a starting pitcher before getting hurt.
Since 2022, the left-hander has made 78 starts for the Phillies and thrown 431.0 innings. In those innings he owns a K/9 of 8.2, a BB/9 of 3.1 and his ERA is at 3.74. He has been a very respectable starter for Philadelphia, and he was rewarded with his first All-Star selection last season.
He has been a consistent, good pitcher for the team, so it is a big blow having him miss the start of the season.
With Suarez out, the Phillies have to turn to the 12-year veteran, Taijuan Walker.
Walker had a year to forget in 2024.
The right-handed pitcher made 19 appearances (15 starts), threw 83.2 innings, allowed 107 hits, struck out just 58 batters, walked 37 and his ERA was north of 7.00.
This spring has not been much better for the former All-Star.
In spring training, Walker has made four starts, thrown 13 innings, struck out just six batters, walked three and opponents are hitting .345 off him. Additionally, the big righty has allowed six home runs in those innings giving him a 6.92 ERA.
He is not the best suited replacement, but he has shown flashes of being good throughout his career. In fact, 2024 was the worst season of his career.
Still, it is understandable for Phillies fans to be pessimistic about him being in the rotation.
Andrew Painter could have been an option, but he has not pitched in the regular season since 2022 and he will not be ready for opening day. He can be expected at Citizens Bank Ballpark at some point in the future, but it will not be anytime soon.
Walker is the only logical pitcher to take Suarez's place as he recovers from his back injury. Philadelphia will need him to be a lot better than he has shown recently, though.