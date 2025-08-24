Phillies Star Aaron Nola Knows He Has to 'Step Up' in Absence of Zack Wheeler
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to be without Zack Wheeler for the rest of the way.
When constructing this roster to give this team the best possible chance of winning the World Series, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski decided to double-down on starting pitching when he acquired Jesus Luzardo from the Miami Marlins this past offseason.
That move made some people scratch their heads at the time since the rotation was really the only thing that was a positive during the team's last two postseason eliminations, but considering the newfound reality the Phillies are in without their ace, it's an acquisition everyone is thankful was made.
But it doesn't change the fact that one of the game's best starting pitchers is going to be in street clothes during their October run, a loss that can't be replaced by any one singular person.
It's going to take everyone across the board to pick up the slack that will be felt from Wheeler's absence, but a lot of the ownness is going to fall on the right shoulder of Aaron Nola, the team's former ace who has begun to noticeably decline these past two years.
Aaron Nola Knows He Has To Improve His Performance
Despite the right-hander's play faltering during the 2023 season before he was set to become a free agent, Philadelphia made a massive commitment to him by re-signing him to a seven-year, $172 million contract.
Nola responded by putting together a bounce back performance in 2024, finishing the regular season with a 3.57 ERA and ERA+ that was 20 points above the league average of 100. But he also had major issues with the longball, giving up an NL-leading 30 home runs while his walk rate increased and his strikeout rate decreased.
Then, to start this year, the veteran was in the midst of the worst performance of his career before he hit the injured list, a showing that has everyone questioning the viability of him going forward beyond this season.
However, the Phillies need him to find his past form right now and become the ace-caliber arm he has been throughout his career, something he fully knows as he gets ready for the stretch run of the campaign heading into the playoffs.
"I just need to step up in general," Nola said, per Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required).
Saturday was a good start. Just six days after the same Washington Nationals team lit him up for six earned runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings of work, Nola flashed some of his vintage stuff, possessing a sharp curveball that paired with a fastball that hit velocity levels not seen in over 100 days.
While he did give up two solo home runs in the sixth inning that spoiled what would have been a near-perfect outing, the right-hander exited the game with two earned runs given up on five hits, recording six strikeouts and just one walk in six innings of work.
And as the Phillies prepare for life without Wheeler, it's going to be Nola who becomes the key right-handed starter in any playoff series they are in going forward, meaning he has to build upon this outing and get to the point where he can give Philadelphia a chance to win when he pitches in October.
"I'm healthy right now and I'm glad to be back. All that's behind me. I'll go out and throw good games the rest of the season," Nola said.
The Phillies need that to be the case if they are going to make a deep run and win the World Series, which is something they envisioned back in 2014 when they took Nola at No. 7 overall.