Inside The Phillies

Phillies Star Again Listed As Potential Trade Target for Mariners at Deadline

Could the Philadelphia Phillies and Seattle Mariners come together on a deal centered around an All-Star ahead of the deadline?

Kenneth Teape

Apr 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park.
Apr 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies are not a team that will be looking to sell in the coming weeks.

They have championship aspirations and will be looking to add to their roster in hopes of making those dreams into a reality. With several needs popping up on the roster, Dave Dombrowski will likely be active ahead of the trade deadline seeking out upgrades.

The No. 1 priority for the team is to fix a bullpen that was a strength in 2024, but has become a weakness in 2025.

More News: Phillies Gearing Up for Bullpen Arms Race with Rival Mets at MLB Trade Deadline

Their game plan to replace Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, who both departed in free agency, has not panned out. On top of that, they have lost closer Jose Alvarado to an 80-game suspension, making him ineligible for the postseason as well.

Finding a late-game reliever is of the utmost importance for the Phillies, along with some outfield upgrades.

Philadelphia is receiving franchise-low production from the center field spot. The platoon in left field isn’t producing much and Nick Castellanos is performing well enough at the plate, but is arguably the worst defensive outfielder in baseball.

More News: Four 2026 Free Agents Phillies Should Already Begin Watching for This Winter

Given their need for more consistent production offensively, it is a bit of a surprise to see Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) mention third baseman Alec Bohm as a potential trade target for the Seattle Mariners.

The American League West contenders have gone into a tailspin recently with their offense nosediving.

Eight games above the .500 mark on May 23, the Mariners are now 33-34 entering play on June 13, trailing the Houston Astros by 4.5 games in the standings.

More News: Phillies Give Surprising Thoughts on Recent Struggles of Andrew Painter

They could use an infusion of offensive pop, especially at third base, which Bohm could provide.

Seeing Bohm mentioned as a trade candidate isn’t too shocking, with him being floated throughout the offseason as a potential chip for the Phillies to move.

He was reportedly offered to the Houston Astros in a package for Kyle Tucker.

But at this point in the season, it would be a surprise to see Philadelphia move on from him because there isn’t an in-house option to replace him at the hot corner.

More News: Philadelphia Phillies' Bullpen Needs Shakeup to Avoid Season Derailment

After an incredibly sluggish April, Bohm has rediscovered the form that led to him being an All-Star in 2024 with a .324/.364/.510 slash line in May to go along with five home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI.

That momentum has carried into June, where he has a .359/.390/.462 slash line thus far.

Seeking some offensive production of their own, it would be shocking if the Phillies included Bohm in trade talks now with Bryce Harper sidelined and several other teammates struggling to produce.

For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.

Published
Kenneth Teape
KENNETH TEAPE

Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.

Home/News