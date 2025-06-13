Phillies Star Again Listed As Potential Trade Target for Mariners at Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies are not a team that will be looking to sell in the coming weeks.
They have championship aspirations and will be looking to add to their roster in hopes of making those dreams into a reality. With several needs popping up on the roster, Dave Dombrowski will likely be active ahead of the trade deadline seeking out upgrades.
The No. 1 priority for the team is to fix a bullpen that was a strength in 2024, but has become a weakness in 2025.
More News: Phillies Gearing Up for Bullpen Arms Race with Rival Mets at MLB Trade Deadline
Their game plan to replace Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, who both departed in free agency, has not panned out. On top of that, they have lost closer Jose Alvarado to an 80-game suspension, making him ineligible for the postseason as well.
Finding a late-game reliever is of the utmost importance for the Phillies, along with some outfield upgrades.
Philadelphia is receiving franchise-low production from the center field spot. The platoon in left field isn’t producing much and Nick Castellanos is performing well enough at the plate, but is arguably the worst defensive outfielder in baseball.
More News: Four 2026 Free Agents Phillies Should Already Begin Watching for This Winter
Given their need for more consistent production offensively, it is a bit of a surprise to see Jim Bowden of The Athletic (subscription required) mention third baseman Alec Bohm as a potential trade target for the Seattle Mariners.
The American League West contenders have gone into a tailspin recently with their offense nosediving.
Eight games above the .500 mark on May 23, the Mariners are now 33-34 entering play on June 13, trailing the Houston Astros by 4.5 games in the standings.
More News: Phillies Give Surprising Thoughts on Recent Struggles of Andrew Painter
They could use an infusion of offensive pop, especially at third base, which Bohm could provide.
Seeing Bohm mentioned as a trade candidate isn’t too shocking, with him being floated throughout the offseason as a potential chip for the Phillies to move.
He was reportedly offered to the Houston Astros in a package for Kyle Tucker.
But at this point in the season, it would be a surprise to see Philadelphia move on from him because there isn’t an in-house option to replace him at the hot corner.
More News: Philadelphia Phillies' Bullpen Needs Shakeup to Avoid Season Derailment
After an incredibly sluggish April, Bohm has rediscovered the form that led to him being an All-Star in 2024 with a .324/.364/.510 slash line in May to go along with five home runs, four doubles and 13 RBI.
That momentum has carried into June, where he has a .359/.390/.462 slash line thus far.
Seeking some offensive production of their own, it would be shocking if the Phillies included Bohm in trade talks now with Bryce Harper sidelined and several other teammates struggling to produce.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.