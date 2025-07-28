Phillies Star Bryce Harper Explodes on MLB Commissioner During Clubhouse Meeting
The Philadelphia Phillies recently hosted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in their clubhouse for a meeting and things got heated, leading to Bryce Harper and Manfred getting face-to-face.
ESPN insider Jeff Passan reported on Monday that Harper told Manfred to "get the (expletive) out of out clubhouse" if the commissioner wanted to discuss the potential of a salary cap. It was also reported that Manfred never explicitly said the words "salary cap," but it was an economic discussion that raised tensions.
Manfred stood his ground in the face of Harper, stating that he was "not going to get the (expletive) out of here." The discussion then continued after fellow Phillies star Nick Castellanos got the meeting back on track.
Harper has always been one of the more passionate players in baseball since becoming a star as a teenager. The eight-time All-Star has never shied away from showing emotion, and this was another version of that.
It is one of the first times that it has been regarding the state of the baseball industry, however.
The prospect of a salary cap has been one that has been floated around a lot by those outside of the sport in recent years as concerns over the parity of the league have grown.
This past offseason, after the Los Angeles Dodgers continued to spend more money and sign a number of high-profile players, the sentiment reached new heights.
Philadelphia would be one of the teams hit the hardest by a potential salary cap, as they have the fourth-highest total payroll in MLB, per Spotrac.
Their $286 million payroll is over $100 million above the league average.
