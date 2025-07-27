Phillies Likely Not Done Adding Relief Help at Trade Deadline, Insider Says
The Philadelphia Phillies are approaching this week's trade deadline aggressively as has been expected to be the case for a long time now.
With a World Series window that is still open but potentially closing soon, Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski must strike while the iron is hot to put this team in the best possible position.
Dombrowski has never been afraid to make a huge deal during any of his previous stops, and this year should be no different.
Recent reports have discussed Philadelphia's newfound interest in Arizona Diamondbacks slugger Eugenio Suárez, and while that could come to fruition, it's obvious that bullpen is the biggest need.
Dombrowski greatly reduced that need when he went out and signed for his third Phillies stint veteran reliever David Robertson, however it sounds like they may not be done.
In his Sunday column, baseball insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today wrote that even though Robertson is in the fold, Philadelphia still wants to make an additional trade in order to shore things up.
"The Philadelphia Phillies, after signing free agent David Robertson to a $6 million contract, want to add one more high-leverage reliever by the deadline," Nightengale wrote.
If the Phillies do in fact make another deal, Nightengale also shared his belief that the three best who are going to be traded are Jhoan Duran of the Minnesota Twins, David Bednar of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals.
Duran is the best of the three during what has been a career season for the 27-year-old. With an ERA of 1.90 and 52 strikeouts in 47.1 innings pitched, landing him would be the best case scenario for Dombrowski and Philadelphia.
He has two more years of arbitration before hitting free agency as well.
Bednar has been very solid as well this season with a 2.19 ERA, 1.054 WHIP, and an incredible 51 strikeouts in just 37 innings. He is locked up under arbitration through next season.
Helsley meanwhile is not only a free agent after this season, but also has struggled a bit from last year's incredible campaign where he led the big leagues in saves.
He has pitched to a 3.00 ERA and his strikeout numbers are down a tad, however he is still certainly capable of helping this staff.
If Dombrowski is able to land any of the three, this week will have been a success for the Phillies. It certainly sounds like he is trying to make it happen.
