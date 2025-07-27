Would This Be 'Perfect Deadline' for Phillies This Year?
The Philadelphia Phillies will be active ahead of the trade deadline.
But will they be aggressive or not?
The fanbase is hoping so, with some clear needs throughout the roster that have to be upgraded if they are truly going to have a team that can win a World Series championship.
Bullpen and outfield help should be the top priorities, and when crafting what might be the "perfect deadline" for the Phillies, David Schoenfield of ESPN believes these three moves would fall into that category.
-Acquire Jhoan Duran
-Acquire Ryan O'Hearn
-Acquire Willi Castro
It would be hard to find someone who wouldn't be happy with the addition of Duran.
The flamethrowing closer has been electric throughout his career with the Minnesota Twins, owning a 2.45 ERA in 225 appearances where he's converted 74-of-83 save opportunities.
He's been even better this year, too, posting a 1.90 ERA across 47 appearances with 52 strikeouts in 47 1/3 innings pitched.
Philadelphia would have to give up a haul to land him, especially since he's under club control for two more seasons. But Duran would give this team a true closer for years to come, immediately improving the ceiling of their bullpen.
O'Hearn would be an interesting addition.
A true rental bat, the first-time All-Star is in the midst of the best season of his career, slashing .282/.375/.450 with 12 homers and 39 RBI as a masher of right-handed pitching.
Where he would play on defense would be interesting since he's largely been used at first base despite his ability to play a corner outfield spot. The majority of his work has also come in right, with only 20 games of experience in left field.
The Phillies would likely only use him in pinch-hit situations against righties, giving them a better platoon split compared to what Max Kepler has provided thus far.
As far as the addition of Castro goes, Schoenfield thinks Philadelphia has to find more answers when it comes to their infield.
"Here's the bottom line: The Phillies have to admit that some of their long-term position players aren't getting the job done ... That makes Castro a nice fit. He's not a star, but he's an above-average hitter, a switch-hitter who plays all over the field for the Twins, having started games at five different positions. He could play second or third or start in left field against a lefty," he wrote.
Castro is slashing .254/.344/.425 with an OPS+ that's 10 points above the league average of 100, giving the Phillies another offensive option who provides some pop with 10 homers and 27 RBI.
He's also a rental, so it shouldn't take much to acquire him, with Philadelphia even potentially looking to add him into a package that would land Duran, too.
Would this be enough to push the Phillies over the hump?
On the surface, it's hard to definitively say yes or no.
There's no question the addition of Duran would be a huge one, but adding O'Hearn and Castro would feel like similar things to what they have done in the past.
Philadelphia would be improved by those three trades, but calling that "perfect deadline" feels like a bit of a stretch.
