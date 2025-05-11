Phillies Archrival Mets Are Reportedly 'Showing Interest' in Top Trade Target
Outfielders and the Philadelphia Phillies will continue to be discussed until the trade deadline.
This was a clear area of concern coming into the season, and even though Max Kepler has performed about as well as anyone could have imagined, there are still question marks in center field when it comes to the viability of Brandon Marsh and Johan Rojas.
Because of that, the prevailing thought is the Phillies will make a move to shore up that unit.
There's still plenty of time before they have to make that decision, and things could only get more complicated if Marsh starts turning things around at the plate like he has since coming back from the injured list and Rojas continues to show his ability to get on base and drive in runs.
Whether or not they are able to perform at a level that prevents a trade will be seen.
In the meantime, one of the players who has long been linked to Philadelphia is starting to garner some interest from teams around the league. And according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, it's the Phillies archrival New York Mets who are inserting themselves into the picture.
"The Chicago White Sox finally are starting to get some inquiries on center fielder Luis Robert with the New York Mets recently among the teams checking in and showing interest," the insider reported.
What type of package it would take to actually land Luis Robert Jr. from the Chicago White Sox isn't known at this time since his play has cratered coming off his All-Star season in 2023.
He has tons of upside and is under club control for two more years following this campaign, so that is enticing to both the White Sox and those who are interested in the slugger.
Nightengale added that Chicago is "eyeing" Blake Tidwell, the 23-year-old pitching prospect who was a second-round pick in 2022 and is currently at the Triple-A level and is ranked as the 15th-best minor leaguer in New York's pipeline.
More players would likely needed to be included to get something done, but if that's the type of headliner the White Sox are looking for in return, then the Phillies have to get involved.