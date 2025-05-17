Inside The Phillies

Phillies Star Pitching Prospect Moises Chace Will Undergo Tommy John Surgery

Another one of the Philadelphia Phillies' top arms is undergoing a major surgical procedure.

Feb 20, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Moises Chace (75) participates in media day at BayCare Ballpark
Feb 20, 2025; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Moises Chace (75) participates in media day at BayCare Ballpark / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
The Philadelphia Phillies were dealt some tough news on Friday.

Manager Rob Thomson announced, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, that star pitching prospect Moises Chace is going to undergo Tommy John surgery on his throwing elbow.

This comes after there was a noticeable decline in velocity for Chace to start the year.

Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the right-hander's fastball only averaged 90.8 mph this season after it sat at 94.4 mph in 2024. Drops like that are concerning for a young pitcher, especially one who is 21 years old and looked like he was on the verge of breaking out during this campaign.

The Phillies acquired Chace ahead of last season's trade deadline in the deal that shipped Gregory Soto to the Baltimore Orioles. While Seth Johnson seemed to be the prize of that package based on his statistical profile and previous pedigree, many viewed Chace as the future star.

It seemed that way last year.

After two starts with High-A Jersey Shore where he allowed four runs and struck out 13 batters in 8 2/3 innings pitched, he was promoted to Double-A Reading.

There he flashed his high-end stuff.

Across his four starts, Chace went 2-1 with a 3.66 ERA, striking out a staggering 35 batters in 19 2/3 innings.

That showing caused a major jump, with him coming into 2025 ranked No. 5 in Philadelphia's pipeline.

Unfortunately, he will be on the shelf for a while now, with the normal timeline already putting his earliest return at May 2026. But like with Andrew Painter, the Phillies could show real caution with Chace, too, turning this into another two-year absence.

How the talented pitching prospect recovers from this injury will be something to monitor.

It looked like he could be an impact player for Philadelphia at some point in his career, so hopefully this is just a bump in the road before he gets back on track at a later date.

