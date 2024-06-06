Phillies Star Shortstop Wants to Set 'Precedent for Many Years to Come'
Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies have found plenty of success this season. Turner, who hasn't played since May 3, is expected to be back in the near future.
When the two-time All-Star was playing, he showed Phillies fans why they signed him to a lucrative 11-year, $300 million contract. The superstar was slashing .343/.392/.460 in 137 at-bats.
44-19 on the season and eight games ahead in the National League East, Philadelphia is doing exactly what people thought they would be heading into the season.
Their fanbase expects them to be one of the best teams in baseball year in and year out and they've been just that more than 60 games into this campaign.
Turner spoke with Matt Gelb of The Athletic about how his team has played, saying they aren't satisfied.
"Some teams struggle going from the underdog to the favorite," he said. "And I think we've done a good job at it because of the people we have, the players we have. We're not really satisfied with a lot."
That attitude is clear throughout the organization.
While regular season success shouldn't be overlooked, the Phillies have their eyes set on winning the World Series. And despite being as close as any team in baseball over the past two seasons, losing in the Fall Classic two years ago and losing in the NLCS last season, their focus has stayed strong.
All they're worried about is taking care of business and putting themselves in the best possible position to accomplish that at the end of the season.
For the Florida native, this is the "precedent" he wants to set for the team.
"Now," Turner said, "we're obviously hoping that this year is the precedent for many years to come. We're expected to win, and we know we're expected to win. But it's how you deal with that. Not all teams deal with it well."
With him her for essentially the next decade, the hope is that this is just the beginning of something special.
It won't be easy to replicate this type of success in the future, but Philadelphia has put themselves in a position to do so. With many of their top players locked into deals, they're expected to compete for much of the next decade.
Turner will be as big of a piece as anyone when it comes to that, which makes his never-satisfied attitude even better.