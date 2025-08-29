Phillies Star Slugger Kyle Schwarber Accomplishes Something Not Done in 26 Years
Philadelphia Phillies star designated hitter Kyle Schwarber has been putting on a show at the plate this season.
His power display has been truly eye-popping, picking the perfect time to have a career year. Heading toward free agency this winter, he is setting himself up for a massive raise. He is wrapping up a four-year, $79 million deal that he could very well double the money for on his next deal.
Players who are mainly designated hitters and are turning 33 years old before Opening Day normally don’t command a ton of money. But what Schwarber is accomplishing this year is something special. He is going to find himself in first place on more than a few National League MVP ballots when it is all said and done.
Kyle Schwarber Having Historic Run Producing Season For Phillies
Recently, he has been on fire as a run producer, showcasing elite power and the ability to pick up base hits when needed to score some runs. In July and August, he has been doing major damage against opposing pitchers. That has led to him reaching plateaus that haven’t been achieved in nearly three decades.
As shared by OptaSTATS on X, Schwarber hit 12 home runs and had 29 RBI in July. In August, he has bumped those numbers up, already hitting 12 home runs with 33 RBI. That makes him the first MLB player to produce back-to-back months of 12+ home runs and 29+ RBI since Mark McGwire did it with the St. Louis Cardinals in 1999. He accomplished the feat in July and August, just like the Phillies star.
That season, McGwire hit an MLB-best 65 home runs and drove in 147 runs, which led the NL. He had an OPS+ of 177, also the best in baseball, and finished fifth in the NL MVP voting. Schwarber has his work cut out to reach those numbers, but he is having an incredible campaign in his own right.
He has produced a slash line of .248/.370/.586 with an OPS+ of 156. An NL-best 49 home runs have been hit thus far, putting him behind only Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who has 50 long balls. Schwarber’s 119 RBI are the most in the MLB currently. For good measure, he has also tied his career high with 10 stolen bases.
This has been a special season for the talented slugger, whose 4.4 bWAR is already a single-season high. Can he make it three consecutive months of 12+ home runs and 29+ RBI? Not even McGwire accomplished that, falling only RBI short in September/October.