Phillies Star Slugger Shockingly Misses Cut on Top 10 in New Power Rankings
Kyle Schwarber has been outstanding in 2025, providing some stability and pop as Rob Thomson looks for ways to navigate the Philadelphia Phillies' offensive inconsistencies while Bryce Harper is on the injured list.
Schwarber showed his stuff again in the finale against the Chicago Cubs when the Phillies dominated by a score of 7-2, hitting a solo home run in the third to secure the series win.
He is now slashing .246/.377/.544 and 21 home runs, the fourth-most in the MLB.
More News: Phillies Gearing Up for Bullpen Arms Race with Rival Mets at MLB Trade Deadline
But despite his gaudy numbers, Schwarber has fallen in the hitter power ranking put together by MLB.com's Andrew Simon.
Schwarber did not crack the top 10, only being listed as an honorable mention.
Four new names who were not on the previous power rankings made the cut this week; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso at No. 4, Athletics shortstop Jacob Wilson at No. 8, Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte at No. 9 and Mets outfielder Juan Soto at No. 10.
None of those four players have more home runs than Schwarber, and only Alonso has more RBI or total bases.
More News: Four 2026 Free Agents Phillies Should Already Begin Watching for This Winter
Simon describes the criteria for the list as "players’ recent performance, season-long performance, and performance over the past 365 days."
That criterion raises some questions about his list.
Wilson is second in the MLB in hits, only being beaten by New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who ranks No. 1 on the list. But 365 days ago, Wilson was not even in the MLB.
More News: Phillies Give Surprising Thoughts on Recent Struggles of Andrew Painter
Soto racked up six hits in three games against the Colorado Rockies' woeful pitching staff, but his season-long body of work includes his slow start, where he had an OPS under .800 going into the month of May.
Schwarber has been far steadier than Soto and has the OPS to back it up at .921 versus .854.
While this ranking is certainly questionable, the star slugger can get back in the mix with another good showing, something everyone in the Philadelphia fanbase is hoping to see.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.