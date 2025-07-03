Phillies Starter Zack Wheeler Named National League Pitcher of the Month
The Philadelphia Phillies may have had some ups and downs in June, but they have been able to rise to first place in the National League East despite this.
Even though the Phillies have been a bit inconsistent so far this season, there is still a lot to like about the performance of the team in 2025.
The starting rotation has been a major bright spot for Philadelphia this year, with arguably the best unit in baseball. Despite some injuries to key members of the rotation, others have stepped up and performed well.
More News: Guardians Superstar Closer Listed As Potential Trade Target of Phillies
However, it has been none other than their ace Zack Wheeler leading the way for the team. In June, the right-hander was fantastic, and he was recently recognized as the NL Pitcher of the Month.
Last month, Wheeler totaled a 2-1 record, 0.58 ERA, and 0.87 WHIP. It was an extremely impressive month for the veteran right-hander, who is once again going to be in the running for the NL Cy Young this year.
In June, Wheeler was able to have one of the best months of his career, and he was also able to make a lot of batters swing and miss. With 42 strikeouts in 31 innings pitched, he totaled a 12.2 K/9 rate.
More News: Phillies Star Trea Turner Reaches Career Milestone in Strange Way Against Padres
As the Phillies hope to start to build some momentum and consistency in the second half of the campaign, Wheeler will once again be playing a significant role in that.
On an individual level, winning the NL Pitcher of the Month award will help Wheeler’s case to hopefully win his first NL Cy Young this season.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.