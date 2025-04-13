Phillies Suffer Major Setback After Offense Disappears on Disastrous Road Trip
The Philadelphia Phillies' second road trip of the season did not go nearly as well as their first.
After taking two of three from the Washington Nationals on the road to open the season, the Phillies went 5-1 during their first homestand. Sitting at 7-2 after sweeping the Colorado Rockies and taking two of three from the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers at home, Philadelphia seemed poised to keep rolling against the struggling Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals.
Unfortunately for the Phillies, they forgot to bring their bats with them.
Philadelphia's offense failed to show up, especially during the last four games of the trip. The Phillies scored just six runs and managed only 21 hits during that stretch, getting shut out twice.
Both shutouts occurred against the Cardinals in St. Louis. wasting strong outings by Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler.
Sunday's 7-0 blanking was particularly ugly, ending the trip on a down note. Philadelphia tallied just three hits (all singles) and didn't have a single baserunner after the third inning, recording 20 straight outs on offense to end the game.
Hot starts from Kyle Schwarber (1.067 OPS), Nick Castellanos (.830 OPS) and Edmundo Sosa (1.057 OPS) aside, many Phillies hitters are struggling despite Rob Thomson's adjustments. Trea Turner (.661 OPS) and J.T. Realmuto (.629 OPS) have been subpar, while Brandon Marsh (.439 OPS) and Alec Bohm (.331 OPS) have been black holes.
Hopefully returning to Citizens Bank Ballpark this week will spark Philadelphia's slumping offense, which is averaging just 4.0 runs per game this season after averaging 4.8 runs per game last year. The Phillies have a tough four-game series against the red-hot San Francisco Giants, followed by an easier three-game set versus the Miami Marlins.
After going 2-4 on its road trip and falling behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings, Philadelphia's lineup needs to step it up if the team wants to have a winning record on the homestand and potentially re-take control of first place.