Phillies Superstar Hitting His Stride After Rough Start at the Plate
The Philadelphia Phillies have rocketed to the top of the NL East standings over the past couple of weeks, which has largely been due to their elite production at the plate. This offensive explosion has, in turn, been fueled by several key hitters coming alive after slow starts.
One hitter in particular has been the team's superstar captain, Bryce Harper. Harper had been dealing with a massive slump over the first month of 2025. The two-time NL MVP has appeared to have turned a corner in recent weeks, however, and it's done wonders for Philadelphia.
As of the writing, Harper is slashing .276/.382/.470 and is sitting on eight home runs and 31 RBIs. All of these are massive increases from where he was sitting just two weeks ago when he had a sub .240 batting average amid a 4-for-24 stretch at the plate.
Many have joked that the stark turnaround has something to do with the eight-time All-Star buzzing his hair, as he's been on a tear since doing so on May 12th.
While it's unlikely that his new hairstyle has much to do with his recent turnaround, it's clear that something has clicked for Harper over his past 10 games. He's batting over .450 in that stretch and carrying a 1.180 OPS.
Harper has also served as a catalyst for the Phillies as a whole, as they have won seven straight games. This has, in turn, allowed Philly to vault into the NL East driver's seat with a 1.5-game lead over the faltering New York Mets.
Hindsight may say that it was always going to be a matter of time before Harper broke out of his slump, but now that he's finally done so, the Phillies are reaping some serious benefits. It will be interesting to see just how long Harper is able to stay down the stretch as Philadelphia battles for the second straight division crown.