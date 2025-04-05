Phillies Superstar Hopes To Replicate Super Bowl Champion's Success
Philadelphia has had a couple of Super Bowl parades lately, but it's been 17 years since the city's last World Series party. The Philadelphia Phillies are hoping to change that.
Two months after watching the Philadelphia Eagles destroy the Kansas City Chiefs for their second Super Bowl win in seven years, the Phillies are on their own title quest. It's off to a good start, as they lead the NL East after winning six of their first seven games to begin the season.
Philadelphia still has a long way to go, but Bryce Harper is hopeful the Phillies can finally get over the hump this year after falling short in three straight postseasons.
During Friday's 3-2 home win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, a mic'ed-up Harper said he hopes he and his teammates can follow in the Eagles' footsteps come October.
"It was a lot of fun to watch, especially down that stretch in the playoffs," Harper told the Apple TV broadcast crew while manning first base in the top of the third inning. "We root for each other and stuff like that, so hopefully we're gonna be able to do the same thing they did."
The two-time NL MVP also praised Philadelphia sports fans for creating a great atmosphere with their passion and intensity, especially during the postseason.
"This city, there's nothing like it when we win, man. It's pretty electric," Harper said.
The Phillies have been doing a lot of winning lately, topping 90 wins in each of the last two seasons. They won the pennant in 2022 and their division last year, but they're still searching for their first World Series title since 2008.
Philadelphia has the talent to do it, especially after handing the defending champions their first loss of the season on Friday. This weekend's series is a big test for Harper and Co., who will likely need to go through the Dodgers to get to the World Series.
If the Phillies keep playing like they're playing, the City of Brotherly Love might have another championship to celebrate this fall.