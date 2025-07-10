Phillies Superstar Notches Career First in Explosive Performance
The Philadelphia Phillies have once again been one of the top teams in all of baseball this season, boasting one of the most potent combinations of hitting and pitching in the MLB.
What's been most impressive about their success thus far in 2025 has been the fact that they've remained formidable at the plate with their biggest star, Bryce Harper, struggling for most of the year.
The two-time NL MVP has looked like a shell of his former self for most of the season at the plate, and just recently, has been working his way back into form following a recent stint on the injured list.
If Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants is any indicator, though, then Harper's struggles may very well be in the rear view mirror.
The perennial All Star was electric out west, going 4-for-6 on the night with three doubles and one home run, racking up an absurd 10 total bases in the process.
Harper also made a bit of history with this stellar performance, since that was the first four extra-base hit game of his legendary career.
Harper's explosion at the plate fueled the Phillies to a much-needed 13-0 win over the Giants, a victory that snapped a two-game skid and avoided a sweep at the hands of their NL West foes.
After such a long stretch of frustration offensively, it looked like things were starting to wear on Harper a bit
According to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki, though, the slugger never lost confidence in himself.
“I mean, I’m really good,” Harper said. “I really am. I don’t want to put that out there and everybody goes, ‘What’s he talking about?’ But I know when I’m going well, I’m one of the best in baseball. Like I said, I’m healthy, I’m strong, I feel great. It’s just putting myself into plus counts."
It's clear that something finally clicked for Harper at the dish, which in turn led to him looking like his usual self once again.
Now, he'll be looking to carry the positive momentum he gained against San Francisco over into the coming days and weeks.
If he can manage to do that, then Philadelphia will become that much more dangerous come playoff time.
