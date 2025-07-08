Phillies Rival Executive Jokes All-Star Free Agent Will Be Next Star To Join Dodgers
The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have a few difficult decisions to make with their roster this offseason.
Several key contributors to this year’s team are set to hit free agency once the season is completed, with designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and catcher J.T. Realmuto receiving the most attention.
Both have been important to the team’s recent level of success. Schwarber remains one of the most productive sluggers in the game, while Realmuto is important to getting the most out of the pitching staff.
One of the pitchers who has excelled working with Realmuto is Ranger Suarez, who is set to hit free agency as well after the year.
Set to turn 30 years old in August, he picked the perfect time to put together the best campaign of his career.
Through 12 starts and 77 innings, Suarez has a record of 7-2 to go along with a 1.99 ERA and 73 strikeouts. He has already racked up 3.3 bWAR and an ERA+ of 215.
The only year he has had better marks is 2021, when he began his transition to being a starting pitcher. He had a 5.6 bWAR and ERA+ of 308 after making 39 appearances, with 12 starts, throwing 106 innings.
That kind of production has set Suarez up for a massive payday, but there are a few concerns about his long-term outlook.
How many teams are going to be willing to hand a lucrative, long-term deal to a pitcher who will be 30 years old when Opening Day rolls around in 2026, who also has a lengthy injury history?
Suarez missed the start of the 2025 campaign while battling lower back soreness. Back ailments have plagued him throughout his career, with 29 starts being the most he has made in a single campaign.
That sounds like the exact kind of player the Los Angeles Dodgers would target, with a rival Phillies executive saying the National League West contenders would say him.
“It’s perfect,” said one rival exec, with a laugh, via Jayson Stark of The Athletic (subscription required). “He’ll sign with the Dodgers.”
Los Angeles certainly doesn’t have any qualms about pursuing and signing veterans to long-term deals despite some injury concerns.
Their pitching staff is currently ravaged by injuries, which could lead to them being in the market for more starting pitching depth this upcoming winter.
Even if the executive's words were made in jest, Philadelphia is going to face a lot of competition when it comes to retaining Suarez.
He has proven to be incredibly productive when on the mound, as his 26 starts provided, on average, are better than 30 from your run-of-the-mill, middle-of-the-rotation member.
