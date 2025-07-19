Phillies Third Baseman Alec Bohm Might Need IL Stint After Latest Injury
As the Philadelphia Phillies start the second half of the season against the Los Angeles Angels, an early injury has caused some concern.
With the race for first place in the National League East being razor thin, every game counts right now for the Phillies, and they didn’t get off to a great start after the All-Star break with a loss to the Angels.
Philadelphia has had some issues and inconsistencies this year, and on Saturday it was announced that their former All-Star third baseman was going to be out of the lineup after reaggravating his bruised rib cage. Lochlahn March of the Philadelphia Inquirer posted the updated on X (formerly Twitter).
The Phillies later announced that they were moving Bohm to the 10-day IL.
This isn’t good news for Philadelphia with their lineup being lackluster at times and manager Rob Thomson didn’t rule out a potential stint on the injured list.
So far this campaign, Bohm has been solid for the Phillies after a poor start. In 92 games, he has slashed .278/.324/.391 with eight home runs and 42 RBI. The former All-Star has been the topic of a lot of discussion for the franchise since the end of last season, considering his struggles in the second half and the playoffs.
While he might not be a star, he has been good enough this year for Philadelphia, and the need to replace him has diminished.
However, for a lineup that is already in need of some help at the trade deadline, Bohm's absence would not be ideal. Philadelphia lacks depth from top to bottom in the batting order, and a key player like Bohm missing time isn’t going to help with that.
