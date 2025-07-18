Phillies Unveil Unique Logo for Next Year's All-Star Game in Epic Fashion
This past week's MLB All-Star Game festivities were a roaring success down in Atlanta, Ga., and the hype for next season's Midsummer Classic is already starting to build as well.
The biggest event of the summer is set to stay in the NL East for 2026, this time with the Philadelphia Phillies hosting at the legendary Citizens Bank Park.
It will be the first time the City of Brotherly Love has played host to the MLB All-Star game in 30 years, as they last hosted the event back in 1996 when they were still calling the old Veterans Stadium their home.
In anticipation of the the All-Star Game coming back to Philadelphia for the first time in three decades, the team unveiled the unique logo they will be using for the big event on Friday afternoon in the form of a hair-raising video.
Narrated by famous Broadway performer and Philadelphia native Leslie Odom Jr., the video pays homage to the history of one of America's great cities, and how the nation itself was essentially founded there with the signing of the Declaration of Independence back in 1776.
It's no coincidence that next year will mark the 250th anniversary of that pivotal event in the United States' history, and this appears to be the main theme for the Phillies as they build up to the event next summer.
It may still be a year away, but Philadelphia has already set anticipation for the 2026 All-Star Game sky high with this epic logo reveal.
