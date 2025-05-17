Phillies Trade Idea Sends High-Profile Star to Yankees for Reliever, Top Prospects
What the Philadelphia Phillies do ahead of the trade deadline will be a major topic of conversation.
Last year, many felt the historically aggressive Dave Dombrowski didn't do enough to upgrade the roster, something that carried over into the offseason with a lackluster winter period.
Alec Bohm was the subject of trade conversations, but he ultimately remained on the roster for the start of the 2025 campaign where he has had another frustrating showing.
In 2024, he was on pace to produce the best year of his career before picking up a wrist injury, a knock that seemed to affect him for the rest of the season since he was poor coming down the stretch and throughout the playoffs.
That carried over into the early part of this campaign, and while he has turned things around the last few weeks, there are still major question marks regarding his ability to produce when the games matter the most.
Because of that, there's a chance Bohm could be a featured part of a deal before the deadline.
What Trade Package Could Alec Bohm Be Featured In?
Matt Grazel of That Ball's Outta Here put together a trade idea that has Bohm getting shipped to the New York Yankees in exchange for reliever Ian Hamilton and top prospects outfielder Everson Pereira and pitcher Carlos Lagrange.
This would be an interesting return package for the Phillies to consider.
Not only would Hamilton boost this relief staff for the short-term, but they would also add the 12th and 17th-ranked prospects of the Yankees to the mix with Pereira performing well at the Triple-A level and Lagrange looking like a potential top-end starting pitcher.
Bohm could be a coveted player for the Yankees to target since their third base situation is a mess. And since Bohm has another year of club control, adding him to the mix might be enough for New York to put together this type of trade package.
The real question is if this would be enough for Philadelphia to move off their starting third baseman.
This past offseason, Dombrowski had a high asking price for those teams who were interested in acquiring Bohm, even reportedly asking for superstar closer Mason Miller in return.
Pereira would add another outfielder to the equation who could potentially be a starting option for them at some point, and with Moises Chace undergoing Tommy John surgery, acquiring Lagrange would bring in another high-end pitching prospect.
Whether or not that's the type of package that would cause the Phillies to ship Bohm out of town remains to be seen, but his name should continue to be featured in rumors until the deadline passes.