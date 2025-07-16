Phillies Sign Murray State Standout and Former NECBL All-Star Jonathan Hogart
The Philadelphia Phillies have had a solid 2025 season so far, posting a 55-41 record which is good for first place in the National League East at the All-Star break.
With the New York Mets hot on their trail, things have become interesting in the division.
Understanding the shortcomings on their roster, it appears like the Phillies used the 2025 MLB draft to add pitchers who could be impact players for them almost immediately. They were able to land Gage Wood from Arkansas in the first round, Cade Obermueller from Iowa in the second and Cody Bowker from Vanderbilt in the third as their most notable picks.
That strategy set them up to focus more on positional players on Day 2, and they put together a great group of young talent to supplement the franchise for years to come.
These types of drafts are crucial to maintaining success long-term, and in addition to the selections they made, Philadelphia has started to add some interesting pieces in free agency who went undrafted.
Finding quality prospects that can be acquired without utilizing draft capital is a skill not many clubs have, but the Phillies are one of the few exceptions.
A player like Otto Kemp is a perfect example, signing as an undrafted free agent back in 2022 and already making an impact on the MLB roster this season.
In an attempt to replicate their previous success with undrafted players, Philadelphia decided to sign Murray State outfielder Jonathan Hogart to a deal, as was reported by Adam Wells of WPSD Local 6.
The Third Team All-American out of Owensboro, Ky., had an exceptional season with the 39-13 Murray State Racers in 2025.
In 61 games, he slashed .338/.446/.700 with 80 runs, 65 RBI, 22 home runs, seven stolen bases, 38 walks and 53 strikeouts.
His success has translated throughout multiple years, from his time at Louisiana Tech to his stints with the Upper Valley Nighthawks and Valley Blue Sox of the NECBL.
His 2024 season with the latter ended up landing him an NECBL All-Star nod after slashing .287/.435/.522 and picking up a whopping 38 runs in 42 games.
A proven commodity, Hogart will now look to further his career with the Phillies as he takes two back-to-back strong campaigns to the professional level.
At only 23 years old, he has plenty of room to grow and tons of baseball left ahead of him; he just has to tap into the potential he's displayed and and continuing developing in his career.
