Phillies vs. Mets Monday Betting Prediction - NL East showdown in Flushing

Where Cristopher Sanchez ranks in MLB since June 1. (Minimum 75 IP)



ERA- 1.94 (1st)

FIP- 2.17 (1st)

fWAR- 3.6 (1st)

Innings- 97.1 (1st)

Quality Starts- 13 (1st)

Strikeouts- 99 (3rd)

WHIP- 0.97 (5th)



