Phillies vs. Nationals Friday Betting Prediction - Philadelphia's offense looks to bust out
The Philadelphia Phillies (69-52) began August with victories in eight of 10 games. Philadelphia is on the doorstep of picking up its 70th victory, but the Phils have dropped three in a row.
The most recent defeat came in Thursday's 3-2 setback to the lowly Washington Nationals (49-72), who have suddenly won four of their past six contests.
The two NL East rivals meet again at Nationals Park on Friday night for a 6:45 p.m. ET first pitch.
MATCHUP NOTES
The Phillies led the Nationals, 2-1 heading into the seventh inning in Thursday's series opener. Philadelphia left-hander Jesus Luzardo walked a pair of batters and allowed a double to load the bases with no outs.
Luzardo was lifted for reliever Orion Kerkering, who yielded a two-run single to Washington's Jose Tena, giving Washington the 3-2 advantage and eventually holding on for the win.
Phillies' shortstop Trea Turner picked up three hits, but the rest of the Philadelphia lineup combined for seven hits.
Philadelphia's offense has totaled three runs in the past three games after scoring at least three runs in all four games of their recent hot streak.
The Phillies are 4-3 against the Nationals this season as the two pitchers that started the season opener in D.C. hook up again on Friday night.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Zack Wheeler (10-5, 2.68 ERA) struck out seven batters in five innings of work in his past start at Texas, a 4-2 victory last Sunday.
The Phillies are 2-0 in Wheeler's two starts against the Nationals this season, including limiting Washington to two hits and one run in six innings of a 7-3 opening day triumph in 10 innings.
Wheeler struck out seven batters in nearly seven innings of work at Citizens Bank Park on April 29 as the Phillies edged the Nationals, 7-6.
Since the start of the 2024 season, the Phillies are 4-1 against the Nationals when Wheeler takes the mound.
On the other side, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (5-12, 4.09 ERA) outshined Wheeler on opening day, posting 13 strikeouts and allowing one hit in six innings. Unfortunately, the Phillies pulled away for four runs in the 10th inning as Gore received a no-decision.
Gore is fresh off one of his best starts of the season, striking out 10 batters in an 8-0 blanking of the stumbling Giants in San Francisco. It was Gore's first victory in five starts since the All-Star break.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Wheeler's strikeout prop is set at 7.5, with the Under shaded at -130. In eight of his last 10 starts, Wheeler has eclipsed his K prop, including eight performances of at least eight strikeouts.
Gore's number is listed at 6.5, as he finished Under his strikeout prop in four straight starts before his 10-strikeout showing at San Francisco. In Gore's second start at Philadelphia in April, he closed with six strikeouts following dominating outing on Opening Day.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Phillies as heavy -180 road favorites with a total of 8 runs on Friday night.
Philadelphia has slumped to 1-8-4 mark in the first five innings in the last 13 games against left-handed starting pitchers.
Also, the Phillies have not led through the first five innings in consecutive games since July 21 and 22 against Boston.
This should turn into another pitcher's duel, but look for Washington to grab the lead at the halfway point.
BEST BET: Nationals F5 (+140)