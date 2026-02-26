Phillies Ace Zack Wheeler Takes Important Step Forward in Ramp-Up

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zack Wheeler took an important step forward in his ramp-up process Thursday morning, throwing his first bullpen session of spring training.

Wheeler threw 21 pitches, all fastballs, from a bullpen mound next to the Phillies' half-field at BayCare Ballpark.

It was Wheeler's first bullpen session of camp. There will probably be two or three 'pen sessions before he progresses to the next step, whether that is facing hitters in live batting practice, pitching a simulated game or pitching in a minor-league spring training game on the other side of the Phillies' complex.

The team's ace was diagnosed late last season with venous thoracic outlet syndrome and underwent surgery in September that involved the removal of a rib.

The Phillies have a plan in place that could result in Wheeler making his 2026 debut at the end of April or some time in May, provided there are no setbacks along the way.

The other five starters

His early-season absence opens a spot in the Phillies' rotation for 22-year-old top pitching prospect Andrew Painter, who will make his first spring start since 2023 on Sunday. Painter missed all of 2023 and '24 with an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery before making six starts in the 2024 Arizona Fall League and 26 in the minor leagues last season, 22 of them at Triple A.

If Wheeler returns to a healthy rotation, it will be interesting to see whether he takes the spot of Painter or Taijuan Walker, who is in the final year of a four-year, $72 million contract.

Walker toes the slab

Walker made his 2026 spring training debut on Thursday with two innings against the Nationals. He allowed a run on two singles and a double, throwing 29 pitches and picking a runner off of first base to end the second. He was working on his other pitches, particularly the slider, as he didn't use his bread-and-butter splitter once.

This will be Walker's one and only start in camp until at least the second week of March. He leaves Saturday to pitch for Team Mexico in the World Baseball Classic and will start against the Diamondbacks in an exhibition game on March 3 in Arizona.

He isn't the only starting pitcher the Phillies will be without during the early part of March. Cristopher Sanchez starts on March 6 for the Dominican Republic against Nicaragua, while Aaron Nola will pitch for Italy.

Expect to see depth right-handers Bryse Wilson, Alan Rangel and lefty Tucker Davidson start some spring training games for the Phillies during that period. Wilson and Rangel started two of the Phillies' first four Grapefruit League games and Davidson anticipates being stretched out to three innings this spring. All three are likely to begin the season at Triple A.