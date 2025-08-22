Phillies vs. Nationals Friday Betting Prediction - Philadelphia's offense bashing
The Philadelphia Phillies (74-53) didn't hold back in their three-game home sweep of the Seattle Mariners.
The Phillies hit nine home runs in the three victories, including two each from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Schwarber is up to 45 home runs on the season, ranking second behind Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh, who has hit 47 homers.
Philadelphia welcomes in the Washington Nationals (52-75) for a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch for Friday's opener is slated for 6:45 p.m. ET.
MATCHUP NOTES
Returning home was exactly what this Phillies' offense needed to get back on track. Granted, Philadelphia closed its 10-game road swing with an 11-9 victory at Washington, but the barrage didn't stop against Seattle.
The Phillies scored 29 runs in the sweep and have plated 40 runs in the past four games. This is by far the best four-game scoring stretch that Philadelphia has produced all season.
Milwaukee owns the best record in the National League at 80-48, but Philadelphia is sitting in the second position, owning a 1.5-game edge over both the Cubs and Dodgers entering Friday's action.
The Phillies are 9-3 in the last 12 games at Citizens Bank Park since losing two of three games to the Angels after the All-Star break. Philadelphia owns a solid 7-2 mark in its last nine series openers.
Washington bounced back from an 8-1 home loss to the New York Mets to capture the final two games in the series.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Taijuan Walker (4-6, 3.34 ERA) has pitched well over the last month, giving up five earned runs in the last four starts.
The Philadelphia right-hander lost his last start against the Nationals, 2-0 in spite of finishing one out shy of seven innings. The Phillies are 0-2 in Walker's two outings against the Nationals this season.
Walker's home ERA sits at 4.12, compared to a road ERA of 2.63 even though he didn't allow a run in six innings of a 5-0 victory over Baltimore at Citizens Bank Park on August 5.
The Nationals counter with Cade Cavalli (1-0, 2.20 ERA), who outdueled Walker in that 2-0 victory last Saturday. Cavalli scattered seven hits in seven innings, while striking out five batters.
In Cavalli's three starts this season, Washington is 2-1, with both victories coming at home. In his lone road outing, Cavalli was knocked around for four runs and seven hits in a 7-4 defeat at Kansas City.
FIRST FIVE INNINGS TRENDS
The Phillies are riding a 5-1-1 run in the first five innings in the last seven games. Philadelphia outscored Seattle, 13-2 in the opening five innings in the three-game sweep.
Washington has trailed through five innings in six of the last seven road series openers, while scoring two runs in three series openers against Philadelphia this season.
BETTING OUTLOOK
The Phillies are listed as -182 home favorites at DraftKings, to go along with a total of 9.5 runs.
Although Walker is winless against the Nationals this season, this is a good spot to keep backing the Phillies with their offense clicking.
Let's look at backing the Phillies in the first five innings at -0.5 run against the Nationals in Friday's series opener.
BEST BET: Phillies F5 -0.5 (-110)