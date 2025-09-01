Phillies Have Witnessed Incredible Turnaround From Trea Turner in This Key Area
There has been a lot that Philadelphia Phillies star shortstop Trea Turner has been doing well during his tenure with the franchise.
His dynamic skill set has been a nice boost for the lineup. Looking to add some more power, he sacrificed a little bit of batting average for a few more extra-base hits. Whatever the team needed for him, he was capable of doing. Whether it was setting the table or being a run producer, he was capable. And he was part of a historic month of August.
His speed was an incredible asset offensively as well. He stole 30 bases without being caught a single time in his first campaign with the franchise, and last year he was 19-for-23. This year, he has ramped those stolen base numbers up again. He is running more frequently, stealing 34, and being caught seven times.
Turner has been making an impact in every facet of the game offensively, which has been important. That is because during his first two seasons with the Phillies, there wasn’t a player hurting his team more with the glove than he was. In 2023 and 2024 combined, he produced an ugly -26 Defensive Runs Saved. His 40 errors committed were the second most, regardless of position, behind only the 43 that Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz committed.
There had been talks about potentially moving him off of shortstop in the near future to make room for some of the top prospects in the team’s minor league system. A move to second base was considered, or possibly the outfield. Right field was mentioned as a replacement for Nick Castellanos, who is among the worst defenders in the sport.
Trea Turner Has Turned Into Defensive Standout For Phillies
Alas, those concerns can be put to bed, for now. After struggling mightily with his defense the last two campaigns, Turner has made a concerted effort to turn things around in 2025 and has accomplished that. He is now one of the more highly regarded defenders at arguably the most important spot on the defense.
His +1 DRS may not seem like much, but it is a massive turnaround based on where his numbers have been since joining Philadelphia. He has a Fielding Run Value of +11, which is in the 95th percentile, per Baseball Savant. In 2022, that number was -9. Last year, he showed improvements, but it was still a detriment to the team at -3.
His Range (Outs Above Average) is elite at +14, which is in the 99th percentile. As shared by Paul Casella of MLB.com, he is excellent regardless of the direction he is going in as well. An argument can be made that he has been the best overall defender at his position this year, a marked improvement.
“On plays going to his right, Turner has 11 OAA, which trails only reigning AL Gold Glove winner Bobby Witt Jr. (12). But Turner also has 3 OAA going to his left, tied for the most in MLB. (Witt has -3 OAA on those plays.)” Casella wrote.
Turner has become a reliable source of great playmaking on defense. It has taken his already excellent overall impact to another level. Now an excellent two-way player, he is thrusting himself into the National League MVP picture.