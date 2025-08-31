Phillies' Trea Turner Part of Historic Shortstop Trio With Red-Hot Recent Production
A lot of attention has been placed on Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, and with good reason, but he isn’t the only positional player on the team who has been putting up eye-popping numbers.
While Schwarber dominates headlines with his insane power numbers and run production, shortstop Trea Turner has been making noise with his on-base prowess and speed. His all-around impact has been incredibly impressive. The level of his game has been raised recently as he helps the Phillies hold off the New York Mets in the National League East race.
Turner is putting together the best month of his career in August. He has been an on-base machine, especially in the last few weeks. As shared by MLB insider Buster Olney of ESPN, this is the first month of his career that he has recorded at least 40 hits and 20 RBI. Since Aug. 14, he has been hitting .425, going 31-of-73 across 16 games.
Trea Turner Part Of Historic Trio With August Production
His walk-off, two-run single against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday night was his 41st hit and 20th RBI of August. For good measure, he stole two bases as well, giving him nine this month. He has also scored 20 runs in an incredible all-around performance since the calendar flipped to August.
In 28 games, with one more coming Sunday night, Turner has a .339/.389/.529 slash line this month. His red-hot production has led to him being a part of some impressive MLB history. The Philadelphia star isn’t the only shortstop who has been tearing it up this month.
As shared by OptaSTATS, Turner is one of three primary shortstops who have recorded at least 40 hits, 20 runs scored and 15 RBI this month. The other two are Bo Bichette of the Toronto Blue Jays and Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets. It is the first time this feat has been achieved by three shortstops in the same month in nearly 70 years.
The last time it occurred was in 1956. Ernie Banks of the Chicago Cubs, Alvin Dark of the St. Louis Cardinals and Harvey Kuenn of the Detroit Tigers all did in July that year. 69 years it took for the feat to be replicated.
Turner has been one of the most impactful players in baseball this season, a big part of the Phillies' success. This year, he has a .300/.353/.452 slash line. He leads the NL with 168 hits and his batting average is also tops in the league. He has hit 14 home runs, 31 doubles and six triples to go along with 34 stolen bases.
No matter what is needed of him, whether it is to set the table or knock in runs himself, he is capable of doing it. Putting together arguably the best all-around season of his career, Turner should receive NL MVP consideration this season.