Positive Updated Provided on Injury Status of Phillies All-Star Infielder
The Philadelphia Phillies were able to win their first series of the season on the road against the Washington Nationals, but it wasn’t all positive for the team.
They were unable to leave the nation’s capital unscathed, as the injury bug has already started nagging the team.
Just a few hours before they were going to take the field on Saturday afternoon, it was announced that shortstop Trea Turner was scratched from the lineup because of back spasms. He was replaced by Edmundo Sosa.
He wasn’t in the lineup for Sunday’s 5-1 loss.
The same goes for Monday afternoon, as the Phillies are set for their home opener agianst the Colorado Rockies at Citizens Bank Park.
However, it may not be long until Turner is back in the starting lineup and on the field.
As shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, the star shortstop said that his back is feeling better and that he is aiming to be in the lineup on Wednesday; the team has a scheduled off day on Tuesday.
He was able to take some ground balls on the field earlier on Monday as the rest of his teammates prepared for the game, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 pm ET.
Turner was an All-Star for the third time in his career in 2024, producing a .295/.338/.469 slash line with 21 home runs, 25 doubles and 19 stolen bases to go along with 62 RBI out of the two-hole in Rob Thomson’s lineup.
This year, he is being moved to the leadoff spot, with Kyle Schwarber dropping down down to No. 4.
Turner is a key cog to the team’s operation and will be counted on to jumpstart the offense with his speed and on-base ability.
If he gets back into the lineup on Wednesday, he will be looking for his first hit of the season after he went 0-for-4 with a walk on Opening Day during MacKenzie Gore’s historic performance.