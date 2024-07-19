Potential Perfect Philadelphia Phillies Outfield Target Now on Trade Block
With the Philadelphia Phillies knowing they are going to be buyers ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, their front office has been able to assess what they need to acquire so this roster can have as few of holes as possible to make a run at the World Series.
Bullpen help is always going to be on the wish list, but with so many star players at every position, there isn't a whole lot Dave Dombrowski needs to target to get this group to the next level.
However, it's been reported the Phillies would like to add another outfielder to the mix.
Ideally, Nick Castellanos turns into the All-Star hitter he was last season and is consistent during the playoffs. They also need their young center fielder Johan Rojas to start evolving at the plate while Brandon Marsh continues his ascent to stardom.
Even if that happens, Philadelphia could use another platoon option.
They have been linked to plenty of players, one they have no interest in, and another who they are reportedly monitoring. But another has seemingly become available who would be an ideal fit with this roster.
According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Tampa Bay Rays "will listen" to trade conversations surrounding their star outfielder Randy Arozarena.
The 2021 Rooke of the Year has not had his typical season, putting together a slash line of .202/.309/.362 with 12 homers and just 31 RBI through 93 games. His 93 OPS+ would also be the first time he's finished under the league average in his career.
However, the slugger's past performances suggest he can rebound in the right environment.
Arozarena has slashed .336/.414/.690 with 11 homers and 17 RBI across his 33 playoff games, meaning he is a primetime player when it matters most.
That's exactly what the Phillies are looking for at this deadline.
They need someone who can join this team and be a difference maker during the postseason, something the 29-year-old would certainly provide.
It might cost a high price to acquire him since he is a star on the Rays and still has two more seasons of club control, but if he is the missing piece for Philadelphia to win the World Series then they should do what it takes to acquire him.
There has been no mention if they are even interested in Arozarena, but now that he has seemingly been made available, that could change in the upcoming days.