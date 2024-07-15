Philadelphia Phillies Reportedly Have 'Zero Interest' in All-Star Outfielder
For a while, the Philadelphia Phillies have known they are going to be sellers this season.
They hold the best record in Major League Baseball entering the All-Star break and look like they will be the National League representative in the World Series this year after dismantling the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game sweep last week.
A luxury this team's performance has given president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski is that he has been able to be patient and assess the market ahead of the upcoming July 30 trade deadline.
Rumors and reports have suggested the Phillies are going to be targeting outfield help and relievers. Certain names have been discussed regarding who they might be interested in adding to their lineup, but nothing has been confirmed.
However, it sounds like Philadelphia knows who they don't want to bring in as Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY reports they "zero interest" in Miami Marlins star outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.
That's quite the statement from the insider.
The one-time All-Star has been a name consistently thrown around as a potential option for the Phillies to acquire. But it also makes sense as to why they might not be interested in him.
First, Philadelphia is looking for players who can come in and supplement what they have already built. They need their additions to know their role and be willing to operate within those parameters without causing issues.
That's not to say Chisholm wouldn't relish the opportunity to join a legit championship contender and be part of winning a World Series, but how he might react to a limited or bench role isn't known.
Secondly, the 26-year-old has regressed in the two seasons since he was selected to the All-Star Game back in 2022. He currently is slashing .249/.321/.407 with 12 homers, 28 extra-base hits and 42 RBI. He's posted OPS+ figures of 100 in back-to-back years which is right at the league average.
That doesn't really suggest he's a major upgrade who is going to come in and be the difference maker that this team is searching for.
Plus, he is not reliable when it comes to health.
Chisholm is certainly an interesting player who seems to be available for teams to acquire, but that doesn't mean he would be a perfect fit for the Phillies.
Based on Nightengale's report, they know that and are looking at other options.